Wild One

Walk Kit – Lilac

$108.00 $88.00

Buy Now Review It

At Wild One

Materials Leash & Collar: Flex poly coated nylon strap, zinc alloy snap hooks and buckle, coated carbon steel D-rings. Poop Bag Carrier: Soft touch plastic, elastic band with iron clasp. Specs Standard Leash: Regular attachment measures 5.5 feet. Short leash adjustment measures 3.25 feet. Strap width - 3/4" Weight - 0.5 lbs Small Leash: Regular attachment measures 4.25 feet. Short leash adjustment measures 3 feet. Strap width - 1/2" Weight - 0.2 lbs Collar: Measurements are provided in the sizing guide above. Extra Small straps are 1/2", Small and medium straps are 3/4" wide, large straps are 1" wide. Poop Bag Carrier: Diameter: 1.75", Height: 3.5in Hand wash with mild soap and warm water. Shipping: We offer free standard shipping on all orders above $50! Nothing stands between you and your order except 5-7 business days. Under $50 our standard shipping is a flat $5. Need it sooner? We got you. Just select either $15 Jog (2-3 business days) or $30 Run (next business day) shipping at checkout. Returns: If you have any issues with your order and want to return or exchange an item, just email us at help@wildone.com within 30 days of your delivery, and we’ll quickly respond with a prepaid shipping label and details on processing a refund.