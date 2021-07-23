Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
+MORE
United States
Switch To
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Canada
Search
Products from
Shop
Accessories
Belts
8 Other Reasons
Waist Chain
$36.00
Buy Now
Review It
At 8 Other Reasons
14k gold plated Multi-layered Lobster clasp closure Measurements approx.: 31.5" L 3" extender
Need a few alternatives?
8 Other Reasons
Waist Chain
BUY
$36.00
8 Other Reasons
Urban Outfitters
Delicate Pearl Belly Chain
BUY
$14.99
$18.00
Urban Outffiters
Princess Polly
Baby Girl Chain Belt
BUY
$12.00
Princess Polly
Versace
Medusa Chain Belt
BUY
$995.00
Farfetch
More from 8 Other Reasons
8 Other Reasons
Adult Face Mask & Hair Scrunchie Set
BUY
$12.73
$29.00
Nordstrom Rack
8 Other Reasons
Filter Insert Mask
BUY
$24.00
Revolve
8 Other Reasons
Super Sleek Headband In Mint
BUY
£28.00
Revolve
8 Other Reasons
Make It Count Chain Necklace
BUY
$36.00
Nordstrom
More from Belts
8 Other Reasons
Waist Chain
BUY
$36.00
8 Other Reasons
Urban Outfitters
Delicate Pearl Belly Chain
BUY
$14.99
$18.00
Urban Outffiters
Princess Polly
Baby Girl Chain Belt
BUY
$12.00
Princess Polly
Versace
Medusa Chain Belt
BUY
$995.00
Farfetch
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted