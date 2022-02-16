Brooklinen

Our 100% Turkish Cotton Waffle Robe is lightweight, fast drying and absorbent, with a style all its own. Waffle towels’ namesake patterns provide a large surface area and unique weave texture so they make the perfect post-shower or bath robe. The robe features an oversized fit, wide sleeve adjustable cuffs, pockets, and an adjustable tie waist. OEKO-TEX® certified for chemical safety 350 GSM Made in Turkey from 100% Turkish Cotton Lightweight and fast-drying A good looking way to dry off and/or lounge Gabrielle (in White, Smoke and Graphite) is 5’7” and wears a size S Jesus (in Flamingo) is 6'3" and wears a size XL Mobola (in Aqua Blue) is 5'4" and wears a size S Kevin (in Cool Blue) is 5'6½" and wears a size M Michael (in Aqua Blue and Cool Blue) is 6'0" and wears a size L