Victorinox

Vx Sport Cadet Laptop Backpack

$75.00 $43.28

Holds up to a 16" laptop and 10" tablet or eReader Padded back panel and padded, adjustable shoulder straps for maximum comfort Rear sleeve slides over the handle system of wheeled luggage for easy travel with multiple bags 19L Capacity 7x19x13.5 Fabric type: Nylon Defined by capability and quality, the Cadet backpack is designed to endure the most demanding lifestyle. Padded rear compartment with soft, anti-scratch lining holds up to a 16" (41 cm) laptop. 10" (25 cm) padded portable electronic device pocket with soft, anti-scratch lining for a tablet or eReader. Interior organization includes file divider and front organizational panel with a full-length zippered pocket, electronics storage pocket, card slots, mesh ID pocket and key fob. Exterior organization includes easy access front zippered pocket and multi-purpose mesh side pockets ideal for a water bottle or umbrella. Side compression straps cinch bag to stabilize heavy loads. Webbing loops on shoulder straps conveniently hold sunglasses and other accessories. Padded back panel and padded, adjustable shoulder straps for maximum comfort. Padded haul handle/ Rear sleeve slides over the handle system of wheeled luggage for easy travel with multiple bags.