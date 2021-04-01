Kristin Ess

Volumizing + Smoothing Large Round Hair Brush

$20.00

Specifications Hair Type: All Hair Types Suggested Age: 10 Years and Up Brush Bristle Material: Nylon Package Quantity: 1 Beauty Purpose: Hair Styling Material: Brush Bristle Percentage 1: 100 Hair accessory style: Round Brush Material: Plastic TCIN: 75568817 UPC: 840797117792 Item Number (DPCI): 063-04-1220 Origin: Imported Description Smooth operator! If you have trouble getting frizz in check, meet your new best friend. Whether you dry your hair from wet or damp, you'll find that this brush will leave your hair smooth + shiny with more bounce than ever. Tip: I love pairing a light layer of Weightless Shine Leave-In Conditioner + Style Assist Blow Dry Mist to cut time and increase shine. Find tutorials on kristinesshair.com