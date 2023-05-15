MagicLinen

Voluminous Linen Dress Nerja In Green

$115.00 $97.75

Buy Now Review It

At MagicLinen

Take yourself on a date. The voluminous linen dress NERJA in Green offers the perfect balance between chic & playful. Baby doll silhouette awakens the playful side and invites you to treat each day as a lovely adventure. Voluminous silhouette, quality linen fabric, and elegant colors – leaves plenty of opportunities to experiment with style. Pair it with sandals or high heels for the chic look or swap sandals for chunky boots, add the biker jacket, and bring out your edgy side. • Loose fit, baby doll silhouette • Elasticated puffy sleeves • 2 side seam pockets • Medium weight linen (approx. 200 gsm)