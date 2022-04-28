L'Oréal

Volume Million Lashes Balm Noir Mascara

$26.95 $22.49

Amplify your lashes with 7x more volume* with L'Oréal Paris Volume Million Lashes Balm Noir Mascara. Made with 99% Natural Origin Ingredients, the Volume Million Lashes Balm Noir contains no parabens, no silicones and no mineral oils for excellent eyelash care. *Instrumental test, 26 subjects Made with 99% Natural Origin Ingredients, Volume Million Lashes Balm Noir Mascara's VEGAN^ formula is fragrance-free and hypoallergenic, suitable for sensitive eyes. ^No animal derived ingredient or by-products With 320 fine bristles that load and separate lashes, the flexible, soft brush enhances the sensorial application and distributes the perfect amount of care from root to tip for immediate, clean, volume and clump-free lashes.