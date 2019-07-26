Search
VEDA

Viviane Satin Blazer

$528.00$228.00
At VEDA
Tailored menswear inspired double breasted suit jacket in a lightweight satin with a slightly oversized fit and a sharp shoulder. The Viviane blazer features exaggerated lapels, mother of pearl buttons and full lining throughout. 
