Columbia

Vitesse Slip Shoe

$84.99 $63.74

Buy Now Review It

At Backcountry

A crossover shoe that performs on trail and looks good in the city Drawcord closure can be adjusted for easy entry and exit Mesh upper increases breathability to regulate temperature Suede overlays add durability to high-wear zones EVA midsole is ultralight and adds cushioning Omni-Grip rubber sole increases traction on any surface Item #COLZ9MU Learn more