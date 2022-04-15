FitFlop

This Vitamin, a sleek superlight sports sneaker, will help you move more and feel great. Biomechanically engineered for exercise and casual running, but equally good for upping your everyday activity – from speedwalking to work or cycling round town. A stretchy, breathable, pull-on knit upper gives extra support at the sides and arch. On our new Neodynamic™ midsole: light high-rebound cushioning with a springy central carbon plate that propels you forward and smooths out movement. Flexible yet stable, superbly supportive. These are movement-motivating magic. As part of our e01 project to create more sustainable footwear, this version, while not 100% sustainable, features a percentage of recycled/reprocessed materials and simplified uppers: Recycled PET polyester in knit upper (75%), heel/tongue webbing (100%), laces (50%) Insole foam – 30% reprocessed foam Midsole – 10% tea stalks Outsole – 10% reprocessed rubber All from suppliers certified by the GRS (Global Recycle Standard) Find out more. Upper Material:Nylon-Mix Knit Lining Material:Microfibre (toe only), Antibacterial Mesh Footbed Fastening:Pull-on (with laces) Outsole:Slip-Resistant Rubber Technology:Neodynamic