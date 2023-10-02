Naturium

Vitamin C Super Serum Plus

Highlights Naturium's Vitamin C Super Serum Plus is a multi-benefit serum Minimizes the appearance of fine lines & wrinkles Helps skin look brighter & smoother Cruelty Free, Fragrance Free, Dermatologist Tested Paraben Free, Vegan, Gluten Free Description Our supercharged, multi-benefit serum is formulated with vitamin c, retinol, hyaluronic acid, niacinamide and salicylic acid to help improve the look of fine lines and wrinkles, smooth and brighten the appearance of skin, while also helping protect skin from environmental stressors. To Use: Shake well. Apply an even layer onto face, neck and chest morning and night, avoiding the eye area. For best results, follow with moisturizer and use sunscreen in the morning. Patch test prior to use is advised.