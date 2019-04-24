Smooth on our vitamin b5 body lotion and instantly feel hydrated. Light in weight, yet heavy in performance, provitamin b5 and essential fatty acids deliver deep, long lasting moisture and nourishment. The quick-absorbing formula leaves skin feeling soft and hydrated. We’re excited to let you know we’re in the process of going back to our roots. We’re making a return to single-color packaging design we launched MALIN+GOETZ with 15 years ago. Don’t worry… the formulas you know + love will remain the same. Brand Story malin+goetz simple skincare solutions