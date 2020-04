image skincare

Vital C Hydrating Enzyme Masque

A major team favorite, this chemical exfoliant employs papaya and pineapple enzymes to digest dead cells, smoothen the texture of your skin, and start to break down congestion. It's gentle, versatile, can be massaged on (we do this for you in facials!) and can be left on safely while you're doing things around the house.