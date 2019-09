Vionic

Vionic Womens Valeri Espadrille

The Valeri espadrille is the perfect companion for your next brunch date by the beach!Stretchy fabric uppers with a jute wrapped toe.Easy slip-on style flat.Features a removable, microfiber-lined EVA footbed for added support.Jute-wrapped midsole.Durable rubber outsole.Imported.Measurements:Heel Height: 1&frasl-4 inWeight: 6 ozProduct measurements were taken using size 7, width M.