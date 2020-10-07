BetterStayTogether

Vintage Wool Fisherman Sweater

$90.00

Buy Now Review It

At Etsy

Vintage 90', s 100 wool cream Irish Fishermen', s sweater. Spin a seafaring yarn in this perfect pullover! Coveted classic made-in-Ireland jumper. This stunning knit has a subtle pattern of a sailboat, house and three leaf clover worked in to it', s checkerboard stitch. Medium-heavy weight to keep you warm in the chilly months. Good condition. well laundered and ready to wear. Colors may vary slightly from screen to screen. Most accurate colors can be seen in the close up image.