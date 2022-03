Superdry

Vintage Vegan Basket Low Top Trainers

£74.99

Buy Now Review It

At Superdry

We've used contemporary materials to reinvent an iconic look. Featuring a vivid chic, these breathable trainers are a love letter to the basketball legends of the past, all whilst bringing fashion to the future with sustainable materials. They'll help your feet to breathe no matter what the day has in store and go well with jeans or shorts.