Drew Barrymore Flower Home

Vintage Sun Wood Frame Pet Bed

$149.00 $104.30

Buy Now Review It

At Walmart

You already love your pet like he's royalty, and with the Vintage Sun Wood Frame Pet Bed by Drew Barrymore Flower Home, he will sleep like a king, too. This pet bed has a demilune-shaped frame that's constructed of eco-friendly rubberwood and engineered wood. To give it a wavy wood grain pattern, the frame is topped with birch veneer in a warm walnut finish. Three turned legs support the frame and give it a little lift.