Vintage Silver Square Hollow Vase #136

£151.20

Silver plated square vase. The vase is hollow in the center. I believe it it plated over chrome. It is in great vintage condition. No chips. No cracks. It is 12 inches in height and 11 inches wide. My mother in law used to use this during the Holiday with red poinsettias and ribbon. It was beautiful.