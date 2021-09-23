MonsteraDrive

Vintage Retro Inspired Abstract Shades Of Blue Boho Area Rug

$136.00

Buy Now Review It

At Etsy

This eye-catching, vintage inspired throw rug adds a pop of color and eclectic vibe to any room in the house. The vibrant multi-colored swirl pattern allows you to match this rug with a variety of colors and home decors. 📦 Brand New Item Ready to Ship to You 🚚 Estimated Processing Time 24-48 hours and Delivery in 10-20 Business Days 💫 Click "Buy Now" to place an order 🌟 I am happy to answer any questions you may have! Thank you for your purchase and for supporting my shop. Feel free to check out and follow my seller profile for more items to help make your home a happy, beautiful place! 🌟