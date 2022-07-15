Vintage

Vintage Kantha Waistcoat

£119.00

Buy Now Review It

At Atterley

Vintage Indigo Kantha Waistcoat in Indigo Arrow. Made in small batches to give you something unique and beautiful. Mixed indigo block printed patterns with kantha stitch running through out. Made from pieces of vintage kantha quilt patterns. Each with unique hand embroidery stitches. Designed for you to layer over t shirts, dresses and jackets. A super versatile waistcoat that brings with it a wealth of beautiful stitch work you will marvel over. Giving you a piece of Indian history to treasure and take on your journeys. Relaxed boxy fit. Two front patch pockets. 100% repurposed vintage textiles. Each quilt is between 30-100 years old. Size guide: SMALL Armpit to armpit 54cm / 21 inch MEDIUM Armpit to armpit 61cm / 24 inches LARGE Armpit to armpit 70cm / 27inch Shoulder to hem on ALL 54cm / 21 inch ...Read More