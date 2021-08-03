RAWSONSTUDIO

Vintage High Waist Khaki Twill Chinos 24 – 26

$95.00

Buy Now Review It

At Etsy

These military khaki twill wide leg pants are the perfect addition to any wardrobe. They feature the following: zipper fly, straight wide leg, side pockets, back pockets, belt loops. Material: 100% Twill Cotton | Made in the USA in the 60s Condition: Excellent. Deadstock. Unwashed. Measurements: 24" Waist Button / 34" Hips / 13" Rise / 11.5" Thigh Flat / 31" Inseam 25" Waist Metal Tab / 35" Hips / 13" Rise / 11.5" Thigh Flat / 31" Inseam 26" Waist Button / 35-36" Hips / 13" Rise / 12.5" Thigh Flat / 31" Inseam Lena is 5'8" and wears a modern size 0-2 with 25" waist and 34" hips. Model is wearing size 25" metal tab waist. To see more workwear trousers: https://www.etsy.com/shop/rawsonstudio?search_query=trouser SHOP http://www.rawsonstudio.etsy.com FOLLOW US + instagram | @_rawson + website | shoprawson.com + pinterest | rawson *Please see shop policies for exchange information**