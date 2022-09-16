OtherwiseShoppe

Vintage David Fisher Stargazer Bust Sculpture

DESCRIPTION: Vintage Stargazer Bust Sculpture | Vintage Austin Production Female Woman Bust Face Statue Figure | Art Deco Modern Sculpture MEASUREMENTS: 14" h x 8" w x 5" d CONDITION: This piece is in beautiful vintage condition. *please note the damage to the nose and a few scratches as seen in the photographs ______________________________________ As a vintage piece, these items have been enjoyed and well loved for many years and as such, they may have picked up some bumps and bruises along their journey to us. I believe it just adds to their charm and their story. ______________________________________ xo instagram | @OtherwiseShoppe