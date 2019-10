Gucci

Vintage Bamboo Leather Backpack

$485.00 $436.50

Buy Now Review It

At eBay

This Gucci Vintage Bamboo Backpack Leather Mini, crafted from black leather, features a bamboo top handle, adjustable backpack straps, exterior front pocket with bamboo twist-lock closure, and gold-tone hardware. Its drawstring top flap with snap closure opens to a black fabric interior with zip pocket. These are professional pictures of the actual bag offered by Rebag.