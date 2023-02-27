Studio Pottery

Vintage Australian Studio Pottery Gumnut Jug

Vintage Australian Studio Pottery Gumnut Hand Painted Stoneware Ceramic Bud Vase 15.7cm Tall Signed Beautifully crafted Australian pottery bud vase with a hand painted Gumnut design on the front. Great as a collectable piece or home decor. - Artist's mark on the bottom - Painted signature to the base. Can't really make out the name though. - Material: Stoneware Ceramic - Natural, earthy tones Approximate measurement: Height: 15.7cm Diameter: 11cm Opening: 1.2cm In good vintage condition...no damage (see pics). Will bubble wrap and put in a box before delivery. ---------**The photographs form part of the item description. Items are sold "as is".**-------- Please check out my other listings. Happy to combine postage, just send me a message before purchase. I use recycled packaging where possible and ensure my items are wrapped safely for transit. If you want a shipping quote to a country which isn't listed please send me a message. No Pick-Up. Postage Only.