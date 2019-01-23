Skip navigation!
Discover
Watch
Shop
More
Switch To
uk
de
fr
ca
Search
Products from
Shop
Handbags
Cross-Body
Matt & Nat
Vie Faux Leather Belt Bag
$99.00
Buy Now
Review It
At Nordstrom
Simultaneously classic and trend conscious, this sleek belt bag is a refined and versatile addition to your street style.
Featured in 1 story
Conscious Items to Make Your Wardrobe More Ethical
by
Bobby Schuessler
Need a few alternatives?
DETAILS
Michael Kors Collection
Claire Medium Leather Messenger
$1995.00
from
Michael Kors
BUY
DETAILS
Wandler
Wandler Anna Suede Belt Bag
$595.00
$287.00
from
Barneys New York
BUY
DETAILS
TL-180
Fazzoletto Snake-effect Belt Bag
$500.00
from
Net-A-Porter
BUY
DETAILS
Madewell
The Eaton Shoulder Bag
$144.50
from
Madewell
BUY
More from Matt & Nat
DETAILS
Matt & Nat
Von Satchel
$140.00
from
Matt & Nat
BUY
DETAILS
Matt & Nat
Gessi Mini
C$195.00
C$117.00
from
Matt & Nat
BUY
DETAILS
Matt & Nat
Vignelli Backpack
$165.00
from
Matt & Nat
BUY
DETAILS
Matt & Nat
Ciel - Villa
£175.00
from
Matt & Nat
BUY
More from Cross-Body
DETAILS
Kate Spade New York
Universal Nylon Slim Commuter Bag
$168.00
from
Shopbop
BUY
DETAILS
Treasure & Bond
Mini Campbell Leather Crossbody Bag
$169.00
$84.49
from
Nordstrom
BUY
DETAILS
Madewell
Whipstitch Belt Bag
$78.00
$46.80
from
Nordstrom
BUY
DETAILS
Biore
Blue Agave + Baking Soda Cleanser
C$8.39
from
Target
BUY
More from Shopping
Shopping
Tote Your Computer In Style With One Of These Sleek Laptop Bags
These days, our laptops and phones rattle around in our bags like a set of loose keys. The reverence we once had for our pricey electronics seems to be
by
Ray Lowe
Fashion
The Best Under-$150 Buys Of The Month
With every new season comes a new crop of eye candy to shop for. But navigating the new arrivals section can feel daunting: With the overload of emerging
by
Eliza Huber
Shopping
19 White Pieces To Wear After Labor Day, Because Nobody Tells Us ...
We all know that fashion “rules” are the most fun when they’re broken, and the supposed forbidden-ness of wearing white after Labor Day might be one
by
Emily Ruane
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted