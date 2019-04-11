Erica Weiner

Victorian Opal And Rose Cut Diamond Band

Opals have been both highly prized and thoroughly vilified throughout the ages. There are few, if any, stones that have been so widely sought and admired while at the same time shrouded in macabre superstition and fantasy. For example, in the Middle Ages the opal was called an "eye stone" and was believed to give the power of second sight. Good luck (or at least powerful magic)! On the other hand, one particularly gruesome anecdote about the curse of the opal involves a French king who supposedly cut off the hands of a jeweler who broke one of his precious opals. Bad luck (for sure)! These days opal ranks among the most popular gems we sell and people seem more concerned with the unique beauty of the stone than its storied past. This lovely wide Victorian band is made in 18k yellow gold with an east-west arrangement of opals and rose cut diamonds.