seventy + mochi

Victoria Blouse

£90.00

Victoria Blouse in Washed Indigo PRE-ORDER NOW - ALL ORDERS WILL SHIP AFTER 15TH MARCH Denim blouses don't get much better than this; our hero blouse of the season in our most sustainable denim with hand stitched edging details. The fabric for this blouse is Cradle to Cradle Certified, which is a globally recognised measure of safer, more sustainable products made within the principles of the circular economy. It is a blend of organic cotton and pre-consumer waste recycled cotton. FSC certified swing tickets and wash care label made from our recycled cotton pocketing off-cuts. Certifications: Cradle to Cradle Certification GOTS Organic Cotton Nadia is a UK size 6 and Hellana is a UK size 10. Both girls are wearing a UK size 8. We make our clothes in small quantities to minimise waste so some of our best selling styles may be out of stock from time to time. To be notified when styles are back in stock please sign up to our newsletter.