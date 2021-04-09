The Series NY

At The Series NY

This made-to-order super tank is created from reconstructed vintage handmade crochet blanket. It looks wonderful on its own, layered over a t-shirt or turtleneck, or however else your heart desires! This garment was not designed for a specific gender or body. Since this top is made specially for you, it can take between 2-3 weeks to create and ship. If you are looking for a shorter turn-around time, check out our ready made pieces. Labor: Hand crochet years ago and reconstructed in New York Sizes: Select your size below. If you are uncertain about what size to order, use a soft measuring tape to measure the circumference of your chest and then use this reference to pick the perfect fit. SIZE 2XS XS S M L XL 2XL 3XL 4XL CHEST (INCHES) 27-30" 30-33" 33-36" 36-39" 39-42" 42-45" 45-48" 48-51" 51-54" because the materials of this piece lived a previous life as well as the handmade nature of its renewal, small imperfections are normal and add to the originality and magic of the piece.