Vichy

Vichy Mineralizing Thermal Water Rich In 15 Minerals, 1.69 Fl. Oz

$9.50 $4.34

Amazon is an authorized retailer of Vichy products. Vichy Mineralizing Thermal Water is extremely soothing and infused with antioxidants from French volcanoes. Its natural solution boosts skin quality and health. The unique combination of 15 rare minerals gives Vichy Mineralizng Thermal Water its remarkable ability to fortify &- protect the skin from environmental aggressors. It helps fight the sign of skin aging, reinforces its natural barrier function, and overall skin quality and health is improved. Mist water spray is 100% pure &- natural. Preservative-free. Paraben-free. Alcohol-free. Fragrance-free. Non-comedogenic. Allergy-tested. In a clinical study of 24 women applying Vichy Mineralizing Thermal Water directly to the skin, results show: In 4 days: Catalase activity, an anti-free-radical enzyme responsible for skin's defenses, is increased by 20%. After 7 days: Redness is eliminated and skin dryness score is reduced by 83%.. After 1 month: Significant reduction of the cutaneous signs of irritation: stinging, itching and burning. After spraying, leave it to work for a few moments then gently dry. During the day, it immediately soothes and refreshes. Use morning and night to complete your cleansing routine. Ingredients: AQUA / WATER. Product packaging may vary. Brand Story Founded in France in 1931, Vichy’s formulas combine clinically-proven ingredients with mineral-rich volcanic water to deliver real results to women of all ages. Today, Vichy is the #1 Anti-Aging Brand in European pharmacies.