This is Vice Liquid Lipstick—a waterproof formula so life-proof, it’s not going ANYWHERE until you take it off. (Just imagine the possibilities.) What makes Vice different? Our high-tech formula provides longer-lasting wear with ZERO transfer. Like our original formula, Vice Liquid Lipstick lays down intensely pigmented color. And the comfortable, nondrying wear sets it apart from other liquid lipsticks. Choose from a huge range of 40 shades and two finishes—comfort matte and metallized. From neutrals with a UD edge to the bold brights color junkies crave, we’ve got something for everyone. Our lineup includes everything from must-have colors from our Vice Lipstick range to limited-edition shades you begged us to bring back. Hot on the heels of the launch of our creamy, addictive Vice Lipstick formula, Wende decided to create a liquid lipstick that feels as good as it looks. Our formula holds heavy loads of pearls and glitter, so our shade lineup ranges from shimmery to matte. Special technology in the formula allows the pearl to float on top, giving our metallized shades the maximum amount of shimmer. Vice Liquid Lipstick comes in a clear tube (so you can see the shade inside) with a metallized gunmetal cap and gold accents (reminiscent of our Vice Lipstick case). The extra long, flocked paddle applicator provides a nice, even laydown of color every time. The flat edge gives you complete coverage in one coat, while the tip allows for precision lining—perfect for areas like the corners of the lips and the Cupid’s bow. Urban Decay is 100% cruelty-free. Fill Weight: 5.3 ml / 0.17 fl oz