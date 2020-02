Jo Malone

Vetiver & Golden Vanilla Cologne Intense

$190.00

Buy Now Review It

At Jo Malone

The bounty of an island’s two prized ingredients, entwined along Madagascar’s vanilla-swept coastline. This deliciously sensual scent opens with a dash of cardamom and the freshness of grapefruit tea, ushering in the earthy depths of native vetiver. Precious vanilla bourbon warms and envelops, hand-picked from the orchid-sown jungle.