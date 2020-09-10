Onda Beauty

Vetiver + Bergamot Coffee Body Scrub

$85.00

DESCRIPTION: Our healing Vetiver + Bergamot Coffee Body Scrub, made exclusively for ONDA Beauty by Tammy Fender, is much-loved by women and men for its beautiful scent, gentle and effective exfoliation and deep hydration. It’s also proven to be a popular gift. Not only does our hydrating exfoliant leave you with a citrusy, warm, woody scent, it will gently remove dry skin, and leave you feeling soft, smooth and radiant. Our pure ingredients, including sunflower seed oil, shea butter, ylang, ginger, rosemary, honey and cloves, have been chosen for their anti-inflammatory and cleansing properties, while the organic coffee helps to reduce the appearance of cellulite and cools the skin, triggering cellular metabolism. DIRECTIONS FOR USE: We recommend it for men and women, best in the shower in the morning as an invigorating wake-up ritual — massage onto damp skin, focusing on your legs, buttocks, arms and chest, then rinse. The hydrating nature of our Coffee Body Scrub will leave your skin deeply hydrated with a gentle, fresh scent that will last all day. We recommend mixing thoroughly. INGREDIENTS: Helianthus Annuus (Sunflower) Seed Oil, Coffea Arabica (Coffee) Seed Powder, Honey, Butyrospermum Parkii (Shea) Butter, Vetiveria Zizanoides (Vetiver) Root Oil, Cananga Odorata (Ylang) Flower Oil, Citrus Aurantium Bergamia (Bergamot) Fruit Oil, Rosmarinus Officinalis (Rosemary) Leaf Extract, Zingiber Officinate (Ginger) Root Extract, Eugenia Caryophyllus (Clove) Extract.