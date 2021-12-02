George & Viv

Very Merry Wrapping Paper Book

Style No. 63880272; Color Code: 000 Bound in a convenient book format, this collection of individual wrapping paper sheets features whimsical illustrations designed by Emily Taylor in collaboration with George & Viv. It makes wrapping presents effortless - and it's a wonderful gift for anyone who especially loves the holidays. About Emily Taylor Driven by a passion for nature and a love of flowers, Canadian artist Emily Taylor creates whimsical illustrations and patterns that call to mind a tender, nostalgic feeling - and adorn everything from gift sets and stationery to home goods. About George & Viv A girl and her dog. So begins the story of George & Viv, our line of one-of-a-kind bath, beauty, and home decor products. A confident, fluffy rescue pup - George - and an imaginative, spirited young girl - Viv - inspire this unique line of perfect-for-gifting goodies. Exclusively for Anthropologie Includes 12 wrapping paper sheets and one sheet of gift tags Paper Imported Dimensions Sheets: 27"L, 19"W Book: 13"L, 9.75"W