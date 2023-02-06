Carolina Herrera

Very Good Girl Edp

$239.00

Buy Now Review It

At Myer

Fragrance Note: Floral How To Use: Apply your perfume to pressure points for a long lasting scent — the inner wrists, the base of the throat, behind ear lobes, in the cleavage. As you wear your perfume throughout the day, it will react with your body heat and continue to emit scent. Fun, fabulous and fearless, Very Good Girl is a bold interpretation of the iconic Good Girl that will walk straight into your heart with its fresh new scent and stunning red-lacquered stiletto; a signature house shade and a symbol of passion, sophistication and beauty. Very Good Girl takes you on an olfactive journey, starting with top notes of playfully mischievous redcurrant and exotic lychee, leading to a seductive heart of rose. Vetiver and vanilla base notes provide a surprising and contemporary finish. For: Her When: Day & Night Type: Fearless & Fabulous Staying true to Carolina Herrera's vision of the duality of the modern woman, this sumptuous Eau de Parfum shows us that the multifaceted nature of contemporary femininity is where the true beauty of being a woman lies. Product Ingredients: Red Currant, Rose, Vetiver Product code 829958140