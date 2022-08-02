Sleeper

Venera Lounge Two-piece Set

$357.00

The Details New Season Sleeper Venera lounge two-piece set Spun with the help of metallic threading, this pink Venera lounge set from Sleeper showcases the label's penchant for dazzling pieces. The style is completed with ruffled cuffs and a statement wide collar. Highlights pink metallic threading Top: oversized pointed collar front button fastening long sleeves ruffle cuffs Trousers: stretch-design ruffle hem Composition Nylon 100%, Polyester 100%, Metallic Fibre 100% washing instructions Dry Clean Only Brand style ID: HC2126PP Wearing The model is 1.81 m wearing size S