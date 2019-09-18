Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
MORE
Switch To
uk
de
fr
ca
Search
Products from
Shop
Accessories
Hair Accessories
Zara
Velvet Woven Headband
$19.90
Buy Now
Review It
At Zara
Rigid velvet hairband with woven details.
Need a few alternatives?
Scunci
Scunci Plastic Headbands
$4.99
$1.62
from
Amazon
BUY
Magicfly
Satin Knotted Headband
$15.99
from
Amazon
BUY
Yean
Gold Leaf Headband
$12.66
from
Amazon
BUY
Forever21
Glitter Unicorn Headband
$5.90
from
Forever 21
BUY
More from Zara
Zara
Wide Leg Pants With Darts
$69.90
from
Zara
BUY
Zara
Low Heeled Hiking Ankle Boots
$169.00
from
Zara
BUY
Zara
Zw Premium Denim Worker Jumpsuit
$89.90
from
Zara
BUY
Zara
Low-heeled Technical Ankle Boots
$59.90
from
Zara
BUY
More from Hair Accessories
Scunci
Scunci Plastic Headbands
$4.99
$1.62
from
Amazon
BUY
Magicfly
Satin Knotted Headband
$15.99
from
Amazon
BUY
Yean
Gold Leaf Headband
$12.66
from
Amazon
BUY
Forever21
Glitter Unicorn Headband
$5.90
from
Forever 21
BUY
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted