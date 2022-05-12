United States
Love Indus
Velvet :08 Broadway Bright Detox Mask
£49.00
At Love Indus
Deep Cleanse • Tighten • Brighten • Deter “Peach Fuzz” For instantly luminous skin that’s smooth as velvet, this vegan, 8-minute polish will get you ready for those pulsating Manhattan nights. A potpourri of incredible Eastern botanicals (like Thanaka bark and flame red Palash flower) and powerful lab-designed synthetics (like Hydrolysed Cellulose), work in harmony to reveal your skins’ inherent shine.