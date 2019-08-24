Search
Products fromShopBeautyMakeup
Smith & Cult

Veiled Threat Weightless Micro-blurring Foundation

$42.00$29.40
At Ulta Beauty
Long-wearing, all-day coverage with a soft-focus finish. Hydrating Aloe Vera, brightening Chlorophyll & blurring microspheres deliver an illuminated complexion that feels weightless.
Featured in 2 stories
11 Lightweight Foundations To Try This Summer
by Karina Hoshikawa
The Best Beauty Products For Your Next Selfie
by Karina Hoshikawa