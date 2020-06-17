The Lip Bar

Vegan Liquid Matte Lipstick

$13.00

NOURISHING: So good for your lips as it's as if it's a lip balm. DRENCHED IN COLOR: The color payoff is insane and the texture is so soft, that you'll barely notice you have something on. VEGAN AND CRUELTY-FREE: Get that gorgeous glow, guilt free. WHAT MAKES THIS SO GOOD You're mighty, mighty, lettin' it all hang out. HOW DO I USE IT You are a woman who does not settle. You want it all. You want the lipstick that looks good on you and is good for you. Well, you have come to the right place. Our lipstick is vegan and CRAZY pigmented. To make sure you can handle that punch of color, read our tips below: 1. Make sure lips are a smooth surface ( An easy way to do this is take a hot towel and give your lips a quick steam and wipe) 2. Start in the corner of the lip and stroke towards cupids bow. 3. Blot. ( this will give you more staying power). 4. Reapply thickening the application from the first coat. 5. Look in the mirror and be amazed with how amazing you are.