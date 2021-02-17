JW PEI

Vegan Leather Crocodile Handbag

$35.99

Buy Now Review It

100% Vegan Leather 【Vegan Leather Material】JW PEI eva shoulder purses are crafted from 100% premium vegan leather and recycled plastic. No animals were harmed and good for the environment. JW PEI’s vegan leather bags are water-resistant and withstand many years using, but still look like new and stylish bags. 【90s CHIC CLASSIC Design】Inspired by 90’s bag styles, JW PEI crocodile bags with slim shaped give the small shoulder purse a “CHIC CLASSIC” look. Smooth croc-embossed pattern make the bags look more shiny in the sunlight and unique then others. The trendy purse perfect for daytime ease without losing your fashion girl cool. 【 Perfect Size for Going Out】You can use this simple and chic small shoulder bag to replace you big bulky purses when running errands or going for a quick bite to eat. The crocodile purse perfect carry-all for every day to use for working, shopping, dating, traveling, party, etc. The main pocket fit all sizes of Phones, roomy enough hold your mini wallet, cell phone, wallet, cosmetic, keys, sunglasses, etc. It will keep your essentials within reach and on your style. 【Holidays Gifts Ready】JW PEI bags packaged with a nice gift box case as a nice gift on Thanksgiving Day, Christmas Day, New Year, Birthday, Valentine's Day, Mother's Day, other holidays or anniversary. The JW PEI designer bag is luxury niche brand collection bag for all stylish ladies. And it's a must-have collection for all stylish vegan ladies. 【100% Customer Satisfaction】100% Customer satisfaction is our top priority. All JW PEI bags offer a 1-Year-Warranty for all clients who buys at our Amazon store, please contact us from the product listing on Amazon.com and click seller "JW PEI" and click the Ask a question button if there's any problem, we will get back to you in 12 hours. JW PEI offers their best free replacement and refund policy in any case. So buy with confidence!