Dr Martens

Vegan Jadon Ii Mono Platform Boots

£179.00

At DR MARTENS

A full-volume revamp of our iconic original boot, the Jadon retains all the 1460's signature details — 8-eyes, grooved edges and welt stitching — and adds a towering platform sole. In a monochrome vegan-friendly colourway, this edition loses the leather but none of the attitude. With a side zip for easy wear, the boot has a vegan scripted heel loop that contrasts sharply with the all-black silhouette. Built with core Dr. Martens DNA: grooved edges, an AirWair heel loop and visible welt stitching Felix Rub Off is our go-to vegan material – a synthetic material with a matte finish. Wipe it clean with a damp cloth Our Goodyear-welted lines are heat-sealed at 700°C and reinforced with our signature welt stitch Upper: 100% Vegan Synthetic Inner: 100% Textile Sole: 100% PVC Material Vegan-friendly. A synthetic material, which is soft and supple, and has a subtle two-tone finish. Care Instructions . Construction Goodyear Welted