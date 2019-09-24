More to Love:
FSC® Certified Wood
Directions for Use:
Dual Ended Brow/Lash Shaper: Brush brow upward and outward with the spoolie or brow brush to groom and shape brows into place. After application of mascara, use lash comb to separate lashes to eliminate clumping or flaking.
Eye Shadow Brush: Use small, gentle back and forth strokes to apply primer or base color. Large brush head deposits enough shadow for easy all over coverage to the entire lid.
Warning: Keep out of reach of children.
Care Instructions:
Clean with brush cleanser.
Dimensions:
Eyebrow Brush: 6.25 in
Eyeshadow brush: Length 5.6 in & Bristles .5 in