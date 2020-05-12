Brujita Skincare

Vegan Crema

$20.00 $17.00

Brujita Skincare

SKIN TYPE: COMBO, OILY, DRY, MAKE UP USERS Vegan Crema is a Cult Favorite. Very popular among Oily Skin/Combo skin types because its super lightweight and absorbs into a silky, matte finish. This moisturizer is amazing for all skin types as well since it has amazing benefits for Dry and Sensitive skin! Made with Bulgarian Rose Wax, Cocoa Butter and Argan Butter for hydrating, brightening and antioxidant properties. Beneficial for those who experience redness, dry and itchy skin since its super hydrating. Essential for those who are Acne prone. Vegan Crema nurtures, heals acne for faster healing recovery and prevents scarring. It will also help diminish existing acne scars with consistent use. This product is vegan. 2oz