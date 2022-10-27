United States
Briogeo
$28.00
At Briogeo
A vegan boar bristle paddle brush you can feel good about without sacrificing performance! Briogeo’s Vegan Boar Bristle Brush gently detangles straight, wavy, curly or coiled hair for a smooth healthy-looking finish. This lightweight brush is engineered to perfection featuring soft ballpoint tips to gently massage scalp, multi-layered bristles to detangle every strand, and a durable handle to withstand all hair types. Vegan and Cruelty-Free.