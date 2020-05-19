VeDO

Vedo Yumi Compact Silicone Finger Vibrator

$44.00

Buy Now Review It

At Spectrum Boutique

Description The VeDO Yumi is an adorable compact finger vibrator that sits comfortably between your index and middle finger. The nubbed tip allows for effortless pinpoint stimulation anywhere your heart desires! Length: 1.9" Width: 1.5" Silicone 10 vibration modes Single button interface Runs 1 hour on full charge Waterproof Compatible with hybrid and water based lubes 1-year manufacturer's warranty