Savvy Co.

Vedo Frisky Bunny Rechargeable Vibrating Ring

$36.79

Buy Now Review It

At Ella Paradis

This bunny ring will ensure your partner never feels jealous of your bunny love. Designed to help him stay harder longer, while the vibrating ears massage your clitoris with every sensual move. Powerful motor with 5 vibration modes. One button easy control. Extremely quiet. Splashproof-suitable for shower. Material: Silicone Rechargeable- USB included Running time - 1 hour Product measurements: height: 7.8cm and inner diameter: 3.2cm 1 year warranty.