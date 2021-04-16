Vankyo

Cinemango 100 Mini 720p Hd Projector

$109.99 $79.99

Buy Now Review It

At Best Buy

Specially designed for home entertainment, VANKYO Cinemango 100 is an absolutely entertaining assistant as a mini theater for a family and friends get-together with its amazing 120ANSI Lumen brightness, impressive 720p native resolution, outstanding 2000:1 contrast and leading 50,000-hour lamp life. The video projector aims to enrich your experience by providing you all kinds of visual and spiritual joy.