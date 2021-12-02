Hourglass

Vanish™ Airbrush Concealer

$34.00

A full coverage, weightless, waterproof concealer with innovative microspherical powders that blur and brighten for up to 16 hours of instant skin perfection. This crease-resistant, light-reflecting liquid concealer blends seamlessly into skin and diffuses the look of pores and fine lines. The highly pigmented formula evens skin tone to conceal dark circles, blemishes and other imperfections for a smooth, natural, airbrushed finish. It includes a custom applicator that provides the perfect amount of product for all-over coverage. To find your perfect shade of Vanish Airbrush Concealer, take our Shade Finder Quiz. To find the right concealer shade for your skin tone, view our Concealer Shade Guide.