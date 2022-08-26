Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
+MORE
United States
Switch To
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Australia
Search
Products from
Shop
Home & Decor
Décor
Anthropologie
Vanessa Throw Blanket
$78.00
$54.60
Buy Now
Review It
At Anthropologie
Need a few alternatives?
Anthropologie
Sophie Faux Fur Throw Blanket
BUY
$68.60
$98.00
Anthropologie
Madison Park
Chunky Double Knit Handmade Throw Blanket
BUY
$76.49
$84.99
Target
BAREFOOT DREAMS®
In The Wild Throw Blanket
BUY
$119.90
$180.00
Nordstrom
Anthropologie
Leora Applique Quilt
BUY
$127.47
$348.00
Anthropologie
More from Anthropologie
Anthropologie
Belgian Flax Linen Sheet Set
BUY
$152.60
$218.00
Anthropologie
Anthropologie
Launis Standing Toilet Paper Holder
BUY
$110.60
$158.00
Anthropologie
Anthropologie
Merida Towel Collection
BUY
$26.60
$38.00
Anthropologie
Anthropologie
Teagan Organic Cotton Shower Curtain
BUY
$54.60
$78.00
Anthropologie
More from Décor
Amber Lewis for Anthropologie
Rowena Curtain
BUY
$75.60
$108.00
Anthropologie
Anthropologie
Luxe Linen Blend Curtain
BUY
$103.60
$148.00
Anthropologie
Rebecca Rebouche
Soaring Starlings Curtain
BUY
$159.60
$228.00
Anthropologie
Anthropologie
Mindra Curtain
BUY
$68.60
$98.00
Anthropologie
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted