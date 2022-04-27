Frankie Shop

Vanessa Cotton-jersey Track Pants

Editors’ Notes Track pants are seriously trending right now, and Frankie Shop’s 'Vanessa' pair are as cool as they are comfortable. They’re cut from soft cotton-jersey in a striking ‘Banana’ shade and have an elasticated waistband that tightens by toggling the drawstrings. Wear yours with the coordinating sweatshirt and chunky sneakers. Size & Fit Fits true to size, take your normal size High-rise, designed for a slim fit Mid-weight, non-stretchy fabric Model is 175cm/ 5'9" and is wearing a size XSmall View size guide Details & Care Yellow cotton-jersey Pull on 100% cotton Machine wash Designer color: Banana Imported Made in South Korea